Huron-Clinton Metroparks releases 2023 fireworks schedule

(WXYZ) — Fourth of July festivities are well underway and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks just released this year’s fireworks schedule.
Tens of thousands of metro Detroiters are expected to gather at the parks to celebrate.
June 30 - Stony Creek Metropark
Time: 7:00 pm -10:30 pm
Eastwood Beach
July 1 - Willow Metropark
Time: 6:00 pm -10:45 pm
Pool Activity Area
July 2 - Kensington Metropark
Time: 10:00 pm -10:30 pm
July 3 - Lake Erie Metropark
Time: 6:00 pm -10:30 pm
Great Wave Area
For more details on the fireworks schedule,click here.