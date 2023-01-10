Huron-Clinton Metroparks to sponsor water garden at Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and Huron-Clinton Metroparks announced Tuesday a new name for a feature at the new Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park.

The water feature at the park will be named the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Water Garden and is one of the four main attractions inside the 22-acre park, scheduled to open along the West Riverfront in 2024.

This will be the first-ever Huron-Clinton Metroparks location within Detroit, and will have winding walking paths, tranquil seating, education signage and open-air classrooms for programming.

“The Metroparks form a greenbelt of vibrant active and natural spaces around the metro Detroit region, but for decades there has been a gap in Metroparks presence within the city of Detroit," Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said in a statement. "We are finally making progress towards closing that gap and establishing a physical presence that residents can engage with daily. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we are grateful for this strong partnership that is helping us realize progress towards that goal.”

Officials broke ground on the park in May 2022 and it's named after the late Ralph C. Wilson, Jr., an entrepreneur, veteran and philanthropist from the City of Detroit.

Other major attractions at the park include the William Davidson Sport House which will have two regulation basketball courts, the Delta Dental Play Garden which will have animal structures to play on, and the DTE Foundation Lawn used for special events and programming.