Huron Valley Schools officials: Lakeland High School student killed in crash with bus

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Huron Valley Schools officials say a Lakeland High School student has been killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the crash happened around 2 p.m. at South Cooley Lake and South Duck Lake Road, about 5 miles from the school. Officials say the student turned left in front of an oncoming bus.

The crash is under investigation. Details, including the name of the student, will be released at a future date.

Counseling support is being prepared for students and staff.

Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah released the following statement: