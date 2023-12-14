Hyperemesis: Breakthrough cure found for pregnancy sickness

In today’s Health Alert, researchers believe they have discovered the cause of morning sickness. This common pregnancy symptom varies in intensity among women and can be quite severe and debilitating.

This is a great breakthrough. I've seen many women, including my patients, struggle with nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Now, research has found that morning sickness may be linked to a hormone known as ‘growth and differentiation factor 15’ or GDF15 for short.

It’s produced by humans at very low levels in the body. What it does is send signals to areas in the brain that are responsible for nausea and appetite. But when a woman becomes pregnant, this hormone can be found abundantly in the placenta. It appears that the growing baby in the womb is producing these higher levels. And women who are more sensitive to GDF15 end up sicker.

In fact, after researchers studied a group of women at a maternity hospital, they found that some with a genetic variant had lower levels of the hormone. This increased their chance of experiencing severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum. The researchers also found that women with a blood disorder called beta thalassemia had very little nausea or vomiting. This was because the disorder naturally caused higher levels of GDF15 in the body, even before pregnancy.

Might there be a possible cure for morning sickness in the near future?

This breakthrough definitely raises hopes for potential treatments. It’s possible that blocking this hormone so that it doesn’t reach the specific receptor in the pregnant woman’s brain could become the basis for future treatment.

Also, studies have already been done in rodents concerning this hormone. Mice that were exposed to elevated levels of GDF15 ended up losing their appetite. But that didn't occur when mice had been gradually exposed to the hormone over time because they had developed a tolerance.

So, exposing women to higher levels of GDF15 before they get pregnant could potentially lower their risk of extreme morning sickness, particularly those diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum.

These women with severe morning sickness can really suffer from nausea, and some end up being sick up to 50 times a day. They can lose weight and face electrolyte imbalance. They often end up at the ER as they need intravenous fluids to prevent dehydration. The illness is linked to premature delivery and lower birth weights.

If you or a loved one has morning sickness, please speak with your doctor. There is anti-nausea medicine, but treatment depends on symptoms, as currently, there is no one-size-fits-all option.

