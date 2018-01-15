Hyundai 2019 Veloster N is automaker's first high-performance N model in U.S.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Hyundai joined several other automakers revealing high-performance models Monday at the North American International Auto Show with its 2019 Veloster N.

The Veloster N is the first U.S. market high performance model in Hyundai's new N line-up.

It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with up to 275 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. torque.

The N line-up was designed to make the driver's heart beat faster behind the wheel and instead of focusing on outright performance numbers, Hyundai said chose to emphasize the driver's heartbeats per minute.

“Veloster N takes Hyundai to a new level of purchase consideration for true driving enthusiasts in the U.S. market,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of Performance Development and High Performance Vehicle Division, Hyundai Motor Group. “The Veloster N is another example of Hyundai Motor's capabilities, creating an exciting sports car with thrilling dynamics combined with a compelling affordability equation as key to the N high-performance concept.”

The exclusive N provides an exclusive N-design front fascia and grille with front air ducts that will help cool the brakes faster.

It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and a dual-spoke star design which differentiates the N-model from other Veloster models.

For increased performance, the turbo system intercooler is isolated from the condenser and radiator. Hyundai said that will give a more efficient cooling of the intake charge.