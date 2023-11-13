Hyundai becomes 3rd foreign automaker to increase wages amid UAW tentative agreements

Hyundai is the latest foreign automaker to raise wages for workers following a historic agreement between the UAW and Big Three.

The automaker confirmed to 7 Action News it has a new wage structure for production team members in Alabama and Georgia that will go into effect next year.

Since tentative agreements were reached between the UAW and Ford, GM and Stellantis that included a 25% pay increase over the life of the contract, several non-union automakers have also announced pay increases.

Both Toyota and Honda also announced wage increases over the past weeks.

UAW President Shawn Fain has indicated he will start targeting other non-union automakers for possible unionization efforts during previous updates on the negotiations.

Speaking earlier this month, Fain said that when the union returns to the bargaining table in 2028, "it won't just be with the Big Three, but with the Big Five or Big Six."

In another previous update, Fain said, "We will forever and always be own the side of working people everywhere. Non-union automakers are not the enemy. Those are our future family."

Fain went on to say that in the future, they're planning to organize non-union auto companies like they've never done before.