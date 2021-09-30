Watch
News

Actions

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo, File
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors during an unveiling ceremony on Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea. Along with Hyundai, the Korean automakers are recalling over 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a brake fluid leak that could cause engine fires. (AP Photo, File)
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles for leaks that can cause fires
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 11:51:58-04

(AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners. Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!