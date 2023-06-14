I-275 construction expected to wrap up this fall, while I-96 begins next spring

(WXYZ) — People who depend on I-275 have been dealing with a major construction headache, as the highway has been under construction between Eureka and 5 Mile Rd. for the last two years.

Now, many of the same drivers will have to prepare for another construction project nearby on I-96 and M-14.

The good news is the work on I-275 is almost done.

"We are ahead of schedule, we are happy with the progress we are making. We got an early start this year which had greatly benefited us. Looking into the fall, we are definitely on target for a Thanksgiving completion," Andrew Budai, the senior inspector for Thyme Engineering, said.

For drivers like Ed Harrison of Canton, it was great news, as he told us the construction has been a nightmare.

“Oh good. We get to have turkey and no traffic. That is exciting," Harrison said.

For the I-96 project, the work will be between Newburgh and Sheldon. New pavement will be installed, as well as drainage and bridge work. It will start next spring, and it's expected to be a three-year project. The work will look a lot like what is currently underway on I-275.

“That project, like 275, is going to be where it maintains two lanes of traffic on one bound, and we do a full reconstruct on the other side," Budai said.

The project is estimated to cost around $135 million and will be paid for through the governor's bonding project.