I-275 project update: Sections of NB, SB lanes to reopen

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — If I-275 is your main highway for commuting, then you are in luck. Lanes are reopening on Dec. 17, 2021. MDOT has announced that crews are starting to reopen all northbound and southbound I-275 lanes from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road. While those lanes can be in full use again, there will be shoulder work on southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Northline Road, along with signal work at the ramp interchanges at Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue and Ann Arbor Road.

MDOT plans to resume its project on I-275 in late Feb. 2022 and complete the overall project in 2024. According to their press release, “This year’s work included preparation for 2022 rebuilding; shoulders were widened for future temporary lane use, and 27 crossovers were built in the median for entrance and exit ramps, along with other prep work.”

Some additional work we will see from MDOT over the next few years includes 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of four interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.