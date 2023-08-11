I-696 closing in both directions between I-275 & Telegraph this weekend

An alert for drivers who plan to use I-696 in western Oakland County this weekend. The highway will be closed for the ongoing Restore the Reuther project.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-696 will close in both directions between I-275 and US-24 (Telegraph). The eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday, while the westbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.



Eastbound I-696 traffic will use eastbound M-5 to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway/Northwestern Highway), and northbound Lahser Road to eastbound I-696.

Westbound I-696 traffic will use southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then westbound M-5 to westbound I-96/I-696.

This is the latest closure on the $275 million project that includes rebuilding the road from the base up, storm sewer replacement and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake, American Dr., Franklin Road and Telegraph.

This year, eastbound I-696 is being rebuilt from I-275 to east of Telegraph. Westbound lanes will be rebuilt in 2024.