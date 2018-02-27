I-696, I-75 and Telegraph to see pothole repairs by MDOT crews on Tuesday

(WXYZ) - The dry weather means MDOT crews will be out in full force trying to fix the pothole problem.

On Tuesday contracting crews will spend the day repairing westbound I-696 from Woodward to Greenfield. Both right lanes will open, but it will be down to one lane from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Eastbound I-696 in Macomb County from Dequindre to Mound will have only the 2 left lanes open and the 11 Mile ramp will be closed.

In Oakland County, crews will be working on southbound I-75 from Adams to Long Lake from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Only the left 2 lanes will be open there and the Crooks ramp will be closed.

And finally Telegraph southbound from Orchard Lake to Square Lake will be getting patched, leaving only the left 2 lanes open from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm.