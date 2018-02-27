I-696, I-75 and Telegraph to see pothole repairs by MDOT crews on Tuesday

Fair
HI: 52°
LO: 28°
Our cameras caught a dangerous situation happening a long an already longtime hazardous road.
(WXYZ) - The dry weather means MDOT crews will be out in full force trying to fix the pothole problem.
On Tuesday contracting crews will spend the day repairing westbound I-696 from Woodward to Greenfield. Both right lanes will open, but it will be down to one lane from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Eastbound I-696 in Macomb County from Dequindre to Mound will have only the 2 left lanes open and the 11 Mile ramp will be closed.
In Oakland County, crews will be working on southbound I-75 from Adams to Long Lake from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. Only the left 2 lanes will be open there and the Crooks ramp will be closed.
And finally Telegraph southbound from Orchard Lake to Square Lake will be getting patched, leaving only the left 2 lanes open from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.