I-696 in Oakland County to undergo repairs in 2018
10:17 AM, Jan 4, 2018
(WXYZ) - The I-696 freeway in Oakland County will undergo major repairs in 2018, according to Michigan Department of Transportation.
The construction, which is expected to cost $20 million, will affect I-696 between I-275 and I-75. MDOT says it will be coordinated with a scheduled $90 million reconstruction project in Macomb County.
Major concrete repairs, joint repairs and flood mitigation efforts are expected to take place.
Work is expected to be broken down into four segments:
-Eastbound I-275 to US-24 (will be closed two weekends)
Weekend detour (EB M-5 to EB 8 Mile to NB US-24
-Eastbound US-24 to I-75 (will be closed five weekends)
Weekend detour (SB M-10 to EB Davison Freeway to NB I-75)
-Westbound I-75 to US-24 (will be closed two weekends)
Weekend detour (SB I-75 to WB Davison Freeway to NB M-10)
-Westbound US-24 to I-275 (will be closed one weekend)
Weekend detour (SB US-24 to WB 8 Mile to WB M-5)
Weekend closures would be from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, overnight closures would be Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. with at least one lane open. Full closures, according to MDOT, will depend on work and location.
A schedule of the work has yet to be determined and will be made available closer to the start date, according to MDOT.
