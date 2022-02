(WXYZ) — I-696 WB near Orchard Lake is closed due to an accident estimated to involve around 20 vehicles, according to MDOT.

Location: WB I-696 at Orchard Lake Rd

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: crash

County: Oakland — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 13, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated here on wxyz.com.