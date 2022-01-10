I-75 back open in Southwest Detroit after alleged freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating another alleged freeway shooting in metro Detroit.

According to police, it happened between 11 p.m. and midnight on northbound I-75 near Schaefer in Southwest Detroit.

Michigan State Police said River Rouge police contacted them after talking to a man who said he was shot on the freeway between Schaefer and Springwells.

That man said a dark pickup shot at him while he was in the left lane. The man was hit with a graze wound to the head, and was taken to the hospital.

Police searched the freeway for evidence and are attempting to verify his story. The freeway is back open at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident, please call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or leave a tip on our mobile app.