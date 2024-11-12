I-75 closed at S. Huron River Dr. due to a crash involving a flat-bed semi

Northbound I-75 is closed at S. Huron Drive in South Rockwood due to a crash involving a flatbed semi.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers are working that crash and and Monroe County sheriff's deputies are working another crash along I-75 Downriver.

MSP says the northbound I-75 is shut down at mile marker 26 and it's causing major backups.

The sheriff's deputies are working on a crash along southbound I-75 and I-275, and they have to close down I-275 to land a helicopter for injuries sustained in the crash.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates to this story.