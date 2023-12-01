Watch Now
I-75 closing at Luna Pier Rd. in Monroe County this weekend

Posted at 6:07 AM, Dec 01, 2023
I-75 is closing at Luna Pier Road in Monroe County this weekend for bridge demolition, the latest construction project near the highway in Monroe County.

According to MDOT, Luna Pier Road will remain closed over I-75 for the bridge rebuilding until July 1, 2024.

MDOT has worked to rebuild more than four miles of I-75 between Erie Rd. and Otter Creek Rd., including rebuilding five bridges and the ramps at Otter Creek and Luna Pier roads.

The highway will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen by 7 a.m. Monday, according to MDOT.

The Luna Pier Road exit is just a few miles from the Michigan-Ohio border.

