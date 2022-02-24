I-75 closing between I-696 & Square Lake this week as construction resumes

(WXYZ) — The I-75 Modernization project in Wayne and Oakland counties resumes this weekend with a total closure.

According to MDOT, I-75 will close between I-696 and Square Lake in both directions starting Friday at 11 p.m.

The closure is so crews can demolish a bridge and install a traffic shift, as both directions of traffic will be on one side of the highway. When the highway reopens, northbound and southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between 14 Mile and I-696.

On top of that, 12 Mile Rd. will be closed under I-75 starting at 12 p.m. Friday for the rebuilding of the road and a new Diverging Diamond Interchange. 12 Mile will be closed to through traffic between Stephenson and Dartmouth St. until mid-November.

I-75 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Before the closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and lanes at 10 p.mm Friday.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound Woodward Ave., then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound Woodward Ave., then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75

When the highway reopens, several ramps will remain in place through the end of the 2022 construction season, which usually goes until mid-November.

Those ramps include:

