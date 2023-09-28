I-75 closing between M-8 Davison & I-696 this weekend; here are the detours

I-75 is closing in both directions this weekend in Wayne and Oakland counties for bridge work, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

According to MDOT, I-75 will close between M-8 Davison and I-696. The closure starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

The I-75 service drive will remain open for local access only, according to MDOT.

Ramp closures include the McNichols and 7 Mile ramps to northbound I-75 and eastbound and westbound I-696 ramps, 9 Mile ramp and 8 Mile ramp to southbound I-75.

The detour for northbound I-75 goes to westbound M-8, northbound Woodward to eastbound Square Lake and back to northbound I-75. Traffic an re-enter northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Rd.

Southbound detours go to westbound Square Lake, southbound Woodward to eastbound M-8 back to southbound I-75. Traffic can use the southbound I-75 service drive to re-enter southbound I-75 at the State Fair Ave. entrance ramp.