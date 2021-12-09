I-75 closing in both directions in Southwest Detroit this weekend for bridge demolition

(WXYZ) — Construction on the Michigan Interchange of the Gordie Howe International Bridge will cause the closure of I-75 in Southwest Detroit this weekend.

According to officials, I-75 will close in both directions from Springwells to Clark St. around 11 p.m. Friday for the demolition of four bridges. The highway will be closed until Monday morning.

On top of that, the Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 and the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.

Local Traffic Detour:

Northbound I-75 Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the northbound I-75/Springwells Street Exit Ramp, continue south on Springwells Street, east on Fort Street, north on Clark Street, then rejoin northbound I-75 via the northbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at the Clark Street I-75 Exit Ramp, continue north on Clark street, west on Vernor Highway, south on Junction, west on Fort Street to access I-75 southbound.

Major Through Traffic:

Northbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via northbound I-275 to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.

Southbound I-75 major-through-traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.

Ambassador Bridge Traffic:

Traffic exiting the Ambassador Bridge toll plaza will be directed to take I-96 westbound, and then will take exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, head west on Michigan Avenue, south on the I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street, south on the I-75 Service Drive, then will rejoin southbound I-75 via the Springwells Street on-ramp.

Vernor Highway On-Ramp Traffic: