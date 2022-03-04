I-75 closing in Oakland County once again for bridge demolition this weekend

(WXYZ) — I-75 is closing in both directions in Oakland County once again this weekend as the Modernize 75 project is in full swing.

According to MDOT, I-75 will close between I-696 and Square Lake beginning Friday night and it will last through 5 a.m. Monday.

On top of the highway, 13 Mile Rd. will be closed under I-75 until Monday morning so they can demolish the 13 Mile Rd. overpass. Work for final demolition of the Lincoln and Gardenia overpasses is also planned.

Local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-75 at 14 Mile, Rochester, Big Beaver and Crooks.

Crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound Woodward Avenue, then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound Woodward Ave. then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

