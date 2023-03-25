I-75 construction project creating parking problems for Royal Oak residents

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The modernize I-75 construction project continues to cause problems for neighborhood people living on Stephenson Highway.

Older residents say they often can't find parking close to their homes because crews are in the way. They've blocked access to meal deliveries and even ambulances, according to some neighbors.

"Please, can you just be considerate of the elderly that live on Stephenson Highway," said Erin Wolff, whose father lives near the construction zone.

Wolff frequently drives down to Royal Oak to visit her 81-year-old dad. He's been a resident of the neighborhood for over five decades but often can't find a decent parking spot.

"When it is at its worst, literally both sides will be full of construction, like workers' trucks. It's none of the people who live right here," Wolff said.

The construction is all part of the I-75 Modernization Project. Wolff says the street is congested during the workday hours and has even prevented Meals on Wheels deliveries.

"There's no parking here for them and also the sidewalk there is torn up, so there's a sign there saying you can't walk on the sidewalk and generally, the people who do the Meals on Wheels are elderly themselves," Wolff said.

Wolff says back in November, neighbors watched as an ambulance responded to her parents' house after her mom took a fall.

"My wife said they had to park down the street to get up here," said John Angevine, who lives next door to Wolff's father.

7 Action News called Royal Oak City Manager Paul Brake, who said this was the first he was hearing about the issue.

"People not being able to access their homes, we can certainly advocate for them," Brake said. "That's an unfortunate situation."

Brake says the construction company is privately contracted through the state. Wolff sent us a picture showing a Dan's Excavating, Inc. logo.

We called after business hours and were not able to get through.

"There has to be a solution, like is there a way construction workers could park farther away and get shuttled in? Maybe that's the plan and they are just choosing not to. We have no idea," Wolff said.

The city manager says he has a contact for the construction company and plans to follow up on Monday.

