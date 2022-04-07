I-75 to close between I-696 & Square Lake once again this weekend

(WXYZ) — I-75 is expected to close in Oakland County once again this weekend for construction on the Modernize 75 project.

According to MDOT, I-75 will close in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake to set bridge beams on the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. Friday and freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

On top of that, 13 Mile Road will close between Mally and Concord to allow crews to safely set the beams at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday

Northbound traffic will be detoured to west I-696, northbound Woodward, eastbound Square Lake and back to I-75. Northbound entrance ramps will remain open from 14 Mile to Crooks for local traffic.