I-94 back open after Liberty Road bridge emergency repairs

(WXYZ) — Both directions of I-94 are back open in Washtenaw County after crews completed emergency repairs on a support beam for the Liberty Road bridge overnight.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the $252,000 project started Thursday and was completed Friday morning.

Earlier this week, a truck struck the overpass and caused extensive damage.

"It was a real herculean effort by Toebe Construction and the MDOT team to get this busy freeway reopened,” said Greg Losch, MDOT University Region engineer, in a press release. “I-94 is a significant corridor for commuters, travelers, and commercial traffic. We appreciate both teams being so responsive to the needs of the local community."

MDOT says Liberty Road over I-94 has reopened with a single lane configuration temporarily as they work to complete the design and secure a repair contract.

