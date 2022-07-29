I-94 back open between I-75 and M-10 after week-long closure to move bridge

(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open in both directions between I-75 and M-10 The Lodge after a week-long closure to move a bridge structure into place.

Crews have spent the last week moving and securing the new Second Ave. bridge over I-94 in Detroit, which required closing the highway in both directions.

Various ramp and lane closures will remain in place

The left lane of westbound I-94 will remain closed at Second Avenue until sunset on Sunday, July 31

The ramp from northbound M-10 to eastbound I-94 will remain closed until Monday, August 1

The ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound M-10 will remain closed until early October.

The bridge is the first network-tied arch bridge in the State of Michigan. It was built off the highway and moved into place. Network means the cables are crossed at the top of the arch and bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure.