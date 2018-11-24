I-94 Closed Due To Deadly Accident

Light Rain
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Eastbound I-94 at Dickerson Avenue is closed due to a fatal accident.
Michigan State Police say they were called to the scene around 3 a.m.
A car and a truck are believed to have been involved.
There's no word yet what caused the accident and it remains under investigation.
People traveling Eastbound on I-94 are being forced to exit at Conner.
