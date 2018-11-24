I-94 Closed Due To Deadly Accident

I-94 EB Closed At Conner

7:17 AM, Nov 24, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Eastbound I-94 at Dickerson Avenue is closed due to a fatal accident.

Michigan State Police say they were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

A car and a truck are believed to have been involved.

There's no word yet what caused the accident and it remains under investigation.

People traveling Eastbound on I-94 are being forced to exit at Conner.

