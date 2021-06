(WXYZ) — I-94 is closed in both directions at 9 Mile near St. Clair Shores due to flooding.

According to MDOT, the highway is closed and it's not clear when it will reopen.

Strong storms late Sunday night and early Monday morning brought heavy rainfall to the area, which is causing the flooding.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates on when the highway will reopen.