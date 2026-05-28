Westbound I-94 closed near Ann Arbor due to cleanup following semi crash

(WXYZ) — A semi crash and hazardous cleanup has closed westbound I-94 near Ann Arbor, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 video shows massive crash along I-94 near Ann Arbor

According to MDOT, the closure is near Liberty Rd. and the highway is closed between Ann Arbor/Saline and M-14. The eastbound lanes reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.

See more information in the video below

Massive crash involving semi closes I-94 in Ann Arbor

According to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, the semi crash happened around 12:10 a.m. Officials say it was carrying a variety of hazardous materials.

Fire officials said the truck breached the median wall, sending concrete debris into the eastbound lanes of I-94, which resulted in several secondary crashes.

The primary hazardous concern involved a 55-gallon drum containing 38% nitric acid.

"The Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the scene to conduct assessment and atmospheric monitoring. The nitric acid drum was confirmed to have fully ruptured, spilling its contents onto the shoulder of the freeway. Crews utilized sodium bicarbonate to safely neutralize the acid," the fire department siaid.

Officials said there is no risk to the public, and there were no injuries reported. Preliminary information indicates that the driver of the semi may have fallen asleep prior to the crash.