I-94 closing for 5 days between I-75 & I-96 starting Thursday

The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that both directions of I-94 will close in Detroit starting Thursday for five days.

MDOT said the highway will be closed between I-75 and I-96 starting at 4 a.m. Thursday and reopening by 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The closure is so crews can continue to rebuild the Second Avenue bridge over I-94.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Entrance ramps will begin closing at 1 a.m. on Thursday and all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th street – just west of Warren – to Chrysler Drive. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott to Trumbull.

"Post-tensioning is required on the new Second Avenue structure to reinforce the cables that support the bridge's driving surface for vehicular traffic, nonmotorized components, and barrier walls. The Second Avenue structure will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state of Michigan. Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure," MDOT said.