(WXYZ) — A semi-truck hit an overpass on Monday morning on eastbound I-94 at Liberty Road in Washtenaw County.

Police say the freeway will be shut down indefinitely. It's closed from M14 to Ann Arbor Saline, including the Jackson Road entrance. The Liberty Road overpass is also closed.

Photos from the scene show a piece of the truck smashed into the overpass.

Police report no injuries.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.