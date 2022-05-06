Watch
I-94 lane closures & full closure this weekend in Macomb County for DTE line work

Posted at 6:33 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 06:33:08-04

(WXYZ) — I-94 will be closed completely on Sunday in Macomb County for work on power lines.

According to MDOT, I-94 will be closed in both directions between 16 Mile/Metro Parkway to M-59 for DTE high-voltage transmission line work.

The highway will close at 6 a.m. Sunday and it's expected to last until around 3 p.m. Sunday. The 16 Mile/Metro Parkway ramps and North River Road ramps to eastbound I-94 will also be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Before that closure, there will be lane closures on the highway.

From 9 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday, westbound I-94 will have only one lane open from M-59 to North River Road. The M-59 ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed.

Then, from 6 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday, eastbound I-94 will have one lane open for road work from North River Road to M-59.

