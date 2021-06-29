I-94 remains closed as crews continue flood cleanup

(WXYZ) — I-94 remains closed between I-75 and Greenfield in Detroit for a fourth day as crews continue to cleanup from the weekend's flooding.

The highway saw localized flooding in several areas, and while pumps were pumping water off the highway, they still have to clean up cars and debris on the road.

There are still areas that are flooded, but the water level is going down.

"We want to be super clear that there are still parts of I-94 that are still closed. Do not drive around or move barricades. The road and ramps are really closed," Michigan State Police said in a tweet.