Mom asks son not to take off his mask in school so he wore it for school photo

Picture day lets the world know that school is officially in session. But amid a pandemic, it can also show signs of the times.

Mask up in school is a number rule for the Peoples' family. So when first-grader Mason was asked to take his masks down for a school picture, he took it so seriously, he refused.

In a FB post, the mother recounts the moment.

Since her post, Nicole Peoples has received thousands of likes and comments. So Facebook users even began donating to Mason's College Scholarship fund.

"Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture," Nicole wrote on Facebook. "He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job! (He is so proud!) All of you have made my little one’s day!! He is such a good kind-hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world."

