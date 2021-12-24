Last minute shoppers make a mad dash for holiday deals

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Christmas day is just hours away, and while some have had their gifts wrapped and under the tree for weeks, others are trying to stretch every minute left to get prepared.

Luckily, Allison Roberts says Holiday Market in Royal Oak is like a procrastinators paradise.“They have every line open...everybody is real friendly and everybody is just hustling and bustling through."

“I don’t mind the crowds, it’s fun,” says Jim Mleczko who decided to stop in for fresh shrimp.

Audrey Darlin intentionally stalled too, “The early you shop the more you buy.”

Toyology owner Nori Klar says Christmas Eve is always slammed, so they try and stock up. However, Klar says she thought this year would be more of a struggle.

“It's been crazy, shipping is more of an issue this year but we were very prepared and we started in June,” says Klar

Cortez Tripp, the Manager at Toy Mansion in Eastpoint says shipping delays were a concern for them too, so they have been buying in bulk for months.

Shelves seemed fully stocked early Christmas eve, but Tripp says if this year is anything like 2020, their rush hasn't started yet.

“It was Christmas day and we stayed open till 11 last year and shelves were empty.”

