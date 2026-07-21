WINDSOR, Ontario — President Donald Trump imposed additional 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods Monday afternoon, escalating the trade war with Canada and raising concerns about higher prices for American consumers.

The new duties cover a wide range of products including dairy, alcohol, some food items and construction-related goods. Higher price tags are expected within 30 days — by Aug. 19.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

'I don't see how it benefits anyone': Canadians sound off on Trump's new tariffs

A White House statement said: "President Trump is offsetting the burden and disadvantage on U.S. commerce from Canada's discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce and is leveling the playing field for crucial American exports — cars, alcohol, and dairy."

Windsor City Councilman Renaldo Agostino met with me in downtown Windsor just hours after the announcement.

"I feel sorry for the American people. I feel sorry for the Canadian people going through this. I don't see how it benefits anyone," Agostino said.

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Agostino said the tariffs have already taken a toll on both sides of the border.

"It has hurt both economies. But most importantly, it has hurt the people because countries don't pay tariffs. Customers pay tariffs," Agostino said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney responded to the announcement, saying in part: "This trade dispute has raised costs for families, particularly in the U.S. Canada stands ready to engage intensively to address outstanding issues with the U.S. to the mutual benefit of our citizens."

Windsor resident Ron Stipp said he believes the tariffs will ultimately hurt the United States.

"Retaliation tariffs are stupid from both sides," Stipp said.

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"United States. You impose a tariff on our goods. It costs more for the United States for the consumers of the United States. I just don't understand his tactics," Stipp said.

The tariff announcement comes one week ahead of the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening.

"This bridge is great for both countries. It will be great for the economy in both countries. We have waited for this for a long time," Stipp said.

Related video: Gordie Howe International Bridge to open July 27, multi-use path to open Aug. 5

Canadian government announces agreement to open Gordie Howe International Bridge on July 27

Agostino said he remains hopeful the two countries can find common ground despite the tensions.

"It's incredibly difficult to watch. But I always say, even though our parents seem to be fighting with one another, doesn't mean we still can't play together," Agostino said.

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