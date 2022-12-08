'I don’t understand why I’m still here.' Paul Whelan speaks from Russia as Britney Griner is released

(WXYZ) — It’s been nearly 4 years since Paul Whelan was last his home in Novi.

Today, with the news that another American has been released from Russia without him, he says he’s disappointed with the Biden administration.

“I was arrested for a crime that never occurred. I’m happy that Britney is going home today, and that Trevor (Reed) went home when he did, but I don’t understand why I’m still here,” said Paul Whelan from his jail cell today during an exclusive interview with CNN.

“I have to say I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release,” added Paul Whelan.

Paul Whelan today from his cell in Russia after the news that he was not included in the prisoner swap with Britney Griner.

It’s been nearly 4 years since he was arrested on espionage charges, and has watched as other Americans have been arrested after, and released before him.

“Obviously we’re devastated by it for our family for Paul. He’s very upset that he was left behind again but it’s great news when any American is freed,” said Paul’s brother David Whelan.

David Whelan is unsure what’s left at this point for America to negotiate with to get his brother free.

“Constantine Yurechenko has gone home. Viktor Bout has gone home. And those are the two people that we thought would be trade potential for Paul,” said David Whelan.

We know that the US government has gone through a long list of other potential offers to try and give something to the Russians that would allow them to free Paul. Now they’ve gone through all those things and it’s not really clear anymore what Paul is worth to the Russian government. What value of concession the US Government has to come up with in order for him to be free,” said David Whelan.

Haley Stevens is Paul’s Representative in Congress and the new co-chair of the Congressional task force on American hostages and Americans wrongfully detained abroad.

We asked her what the U.S. could still do.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “What leverage does the U.S. have at this point to negotiate with? What’s left?”

“Well certainly there’s a lot of talented people in the administration that are continuing to work on this,” said Haley Stevens. “Paul does not want to be forgotten and we have got to get smart. I certainly can’t talk about classified information and steps in the negotiation process that are going on, but I can tell you this, I will not be deterred by the Russians.”

President Biden today told the nation the work to get Paul home. Isn’t ending.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home. We brought home Trevor Reed when we had a chance earlier this year. Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently from Britney’s. While we have not yet secured Paul’s release, we are not giving up,” said President Biden during a press conference.

Whelan requested the President to act fast.

“A message that could go to President Biden that this is a precarious situation that needs to be resolved quickly. And I would hope that he and his administration would do everything they could to get me home, regardless of the price they may have to pay at this point,” said Whelan. “My bags are packed. I’m ready to go home. I just need an airplane to come and get me.”