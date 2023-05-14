"I just want her to come home so she can see her son,": Mom speaks after nurse kidnapped outside DMC

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit police are asking for the safe return of a local nurse who was kidnapped early this morning.

It happened outside Detroit Medical Center as the woman was leaving work.

The suspect, Jemere Miller, allegedly forced the victim, Patrice Wilson, into her own car and then took off.

The car is a 2020 Lincoln Notolus with a Michigan License Plate. The number is OPKS20 according to police.

"I got a call from someone who said they were talking to Patrice on the phone and they heard screaming," said Rosalyn Livingston, Wilson's mother.

Wilson's phone went dead after that according to her mom.

Police say Wilson was headed to her car after an overnight shift at Detroit Medical Center when she was ambushed by Miller.

"He approached our victim just as she was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle. He then got inside the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside," said Captain Donna McCord, with the Detroit Police Department.

Rosalyn Livingston says Miller was her daughter's ex-boyfriend and a bit obsessive.

"The more she pulled away...he was sending flowers. If you go by her house there are things at her door that she kind of like left there to let him know I am not accepting things from you," said Livingston.

Livingston says she hopes her daughter can get through to Miller.

"She's a very good talker," said Livingston, "so maybe she is trying to reason with him and talk him into letting her go."

Livingston says she can't stomach the thought of losing another child.

"Back in 2003, I lost a son. He was riding his bike and he was 15 years old. A car hit him and I don't know to this day who did that. So yea I am going through a lot right now," said Livingston.

In her mom's eyes, Wilson was perfect. She described her as quiet, studios, and a good mother.

"I just want her to come home so she can see her son. Tomorrow is Mother's Day," said Livingston.

If you know or saw anything, police ask that you call 1-800-speak up.