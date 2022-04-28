'I saw it glimmering.' Man finds U-M class ring snorkeling in Mexico, sends to owner

Social media isn’t all bad — and here’s proof: an Arizona man who found a University of Michigan class ring while snorkeling in Mexico is able to reunite it with its owner thanks to a Facebook post.

“I just looked down and there it was … I saw it glimmering,” said Jared Raymond. He was in the water off the coast of Playa del Carmen in mid-April when he made the discovery.

Raymond said the ring had a 2012 date and a name “Gary Franklin.”

He says as soon as he got back on the boat, he posted on social media with some information withheld, to try to find its rightful owner. The post garnered more than 5,000 shares.

There were a few false hopes, but then Franklin’s wife commented on the post.

“It turns out that Gary and his wife were actually on the same catamaran that we were on the day before,” said Raymond. “He told me it slipped off his finger and he thought it was gone.”

Raymond said it was a feel-good experience to be able to find the ring’s owner.

“He put himself through college, he said, with a wife and two kids and this was a reward for himself, the class ring from the University of Michigan … to be able to get that back to him … it actually gives me chills talking about it right now,” said Raymond.

He said the ring is now headed to Franklin’s home in Southgate — and it should arrive tomorrow.

Lost class rings is something Raymond knows a thing or two about. He mentioned that his father lost his class ring back in the 60s and never found it.

“When I shared the experience with my parents, he was like, ‘I wish someone would find my class ring,’” said Raymond.

