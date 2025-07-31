Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-696 closed at Couzens in both directions due to jackknifed semi

A portion of I-696 is closed in both directions after a crash involving a semi-truck, spilling oil onto the roadway.

Watch the live report from Kiara Hay, a traffic report from Ali Hoxie, and video of workers investigating

I-696 is closed at Couzens in Madison Heights due to a jackknifed semi. For those who have to get through the area, there is a detour at 11 Mile and I-75.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. It's also unclear when the road will be re-opened in this area.

7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

