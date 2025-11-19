ICE activity prompts Clarkston to put schools in shelter-in-place

(WXYZ) — The Clarkston Community School District put all schools in a shelter-in-place due to ICE activity in the area late Wednesday morning.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and other unmarked vehicles off of Sashabaw Rd. near Pine Knob. Those vehicles left the area around 11 a.m.

According to a school district text message, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office informed the district that ICE was searching for two individuals.

The sheriff's office later confirmed to 7 News Detroit that they were assisting ICE in searching for two people who escaped custody.

The shelter-in-place was lifted later Wednesday morning, 7 News Detroit was told.

See video from Chopper 7 below