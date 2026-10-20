ICE enforcement prompts shelter-in-place at Canton elementary school

Canton police said that an special enforcement by ICE agents prompted a shelter-in-place at an elementary school on Tuesday.

According to the Canton Police Department, the shelter-in-place went into place around 10 a.m. at Hulsing Elementary School. That's between Morton Taylor Rd. and Lilley Rd. south of Joy Rd.

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“Upon receiving notification of the event, our police officers worked with the school to ensure students and staff were secured safely in their building,” Canton Director of Police Services Joseph Bialy said in a statement.

According to police, the shelter-in-place lasted just over an hour without incident. Police say neither the department nor the school district had knowledge of the ICE enforcement activity.

Rep. Debbie Dingell tweeted Tuesday that she is in contact with ICE, which said there were issues with the enforcement activities.

"I will continue working with ICE, the township supervisor, and other relevant parties to address these concerns," Dingell said.