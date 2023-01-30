Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle

(WXYZ) — We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law.

Now, one local woman is showing us why, sharing a picture of her smashed windshield.

Courtney Protz-Sanders says it happened on Friday as she drove on I-69 eastbound near Davison. She was a lane over from a semitruck when suddenly, a sheet of ice and snow bounced up off the truck’s trailer. It struck Protz-Sanders' Dodge Ram, shattering her windshield.

"It was a very loud crash," she said. "And then you have that momentary, is that just snow or is my windshield broken. And then you look at your hands and they are covered in glass and you know you need to slow down and get out of the way."

The incident occurred during rush hour, further heightening the danger of the situation.

"Because it was rush hour and there were vehicles all around me, if someone had panicked and swerved, it's incredibly dangerous," Protz-Sanders said.

She hopes her experience serves as a reminder for all drivers to take the time to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before hitting the road. Neglecting to do so can not only compromise the visibility of the driver, but also pose a risk to other drivers on the road.

It is important to prioritize road safety, especially during inclement weather conditions, by keeping vehicles clear of snow and ice.

