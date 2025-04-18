Iconic clock outside old Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum has officially come down

(WXYZ) — The iconic clock outside the old Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills has officially come down and is being prepped for the move to the museum's new location.

The museum, a beloved attraction in metro Detroit, will soon have a bigger place to call home.

“It warms my heart, it just gets me so excited to see all these people that have been touched by what was my father’s dream and his passion, and it’s just an honor to be able to carry it on,” Jeremy Yagoda told 7 News Detroit last December.

Marvin's ran into trouble earlier in 2024. Many people were upset when a redevelopment plan at Hunter's Square in Farmington Hills forced the museum to move.

The museum posted photos of what will be its new digs down the road at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield.

It will expand from 5,300 to 14,000 square feet, creating enough room to host private parties.

"We're not just going bigger, we're going a lot bigger," said Yagoda in our previous report.

The museum's last day at the current location was January 5.

The tentative opening date for the new location will be sometime this fall.

