Identities of the 4 victims in deadly mobile home fire in Dryden released

Dryden Police say four people are dead after a fire in the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 04, 2022
(WXYZ) — Dryden Police have released the identities of the four victims in a fatal fire at Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park that occurred in late March.

Police say 15-year-old Kylie Young, 17-year-old Nathan Young, 87-year-old Zola Rogers and 39-year-old Canace Turton were killed in the fire.

We're told residents nearby woke up around 5 a.m. to the sound of an explosion, the fire was immediately burning high and hot.

The homes on both sides were singed with the heat of the fire. Neighbors who woke up took pictures of the fire and you can see the intensity.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

