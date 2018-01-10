If you bought a Vitamix between 2007 and 2016 you may be owed money

1:24 PM, Jan 10, 2018

(WXYZ) - If you have a Vitamix blender, you could get a $70 gift card from the company.

It's part of a class action lawsuit settlement.

The settlement applies to blenders made between January 2007 and October 2016. 

Some people say tiny bits of black, nonstick coating from those blenders is ending up int heir food.

If you'd like to file a claim, visit blendersettlement.com.

