If you bought a Vitamix between 2007 and 2016 you may be owed money

Fog
HI: 45°
LO: 27°
(WXYZ) - If you have a Vitamix blender, you could get a $70 gift card from the company.
It's part of a class action lawsuit settlement.
The settlement applies to blenders made between January 2007 and October 2016.
Some people say tiny bits of black, nonstick coating from those blenders is ending up int heir food.
If you'd like to file a claim, visit blendersettlement.com.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.