‘If You Give A Child A Book’ celebrates one millionth book milestone with special surprise

(WXYZ) — It’s a big day for WXYZ-TV’s “If You Give A Child A Book” campaign!

Today across Scripps, we’re celebrating the giveaway of the one millionth book since the campaign’s inception.

For years, employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, partnering with the United Way of Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic Books.

In honor of the special milestone, Dav Pilkey, renowned author and illustrator of the kid-favorite Dog Man, Captain Underpants, and Cat Kid Comic Club series, provided a very special surprise gift for the first through sixth-grade students at Pepper Elementary School in Oak Park.

The students were surprised with the announcement this morning.

But that’s not all. Each student in these grades, plus their classroom teachers and their librarian/media specialists, are receiving their very own copy of Dav's next highly-awaited book, "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea."

If you'd like to give toward next year's donation drive, click the link below. We appreciate the community's support in this effort!

