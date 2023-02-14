'If you knew her, you loved her.' Victim in MSU mass shooting was graduate of Clawson High School

(WXYZ) — One of the three students killed on Michigan State University's campus Monday night was a graduate of Clawson High School, according to Clawson Public Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger.

The victim, identified as Alexandria Verner, graduated from Clawson High in 2020.

The superintendent describes Alex as an incredible student loved by everyone.

"She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life! Her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community. She started at Baker Preschool, moved on to Schalm Elementary School, and finished at Clawson Middle and High School. If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," the superintendent wrote in a letter to CPS families.

Additional mental health support is being offered to students in the district. Police are excepted to release the names of the other victims Tuesday afternoon.

