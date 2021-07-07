iFLY indoor skydiving center coming to metro Detroit later this month

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — An indoor skydiving center is coming to metro Detroit later this month. iFLY World will open its first Michigan location in Novi on Saturday, July 24.

The indoor skydiving center allows people of all ages to feel the power and thrill of skydiving without actually jumping out of a plane.

Using a vertical wind tunnel with four fans, iFLY drives the air around in a loop which allows for bodyflight.

“As the first iFLY to open in Michigan, this facility is the most innovative tunnel in the world and will attract the novice, as well as very accomplished flyers,” said Bob Ash, General Manager of iFLY Detroit. “We fully anticipate people from around the world will come to Detroit to experience the Gen 9 technology which makes this an exemplary tunnel.”

The iFLY location will be at the former site of the Novi Expo Center, now called the Adell Center, and joins Planet Fitness, Carvana and Texas Roadhouse. The property has been under construction since 2019.

Those who want to fly will go through a training course before, and gear, helmet, flight suit and goggles are part of the package.

The company was launched in 1998 and now has 80 tunnels worldwide in over 30 U.S. cities and several other countries.

