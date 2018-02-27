IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day

(WXYZ) - National Pancake Day is back!

Guests can receive a free stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes at IHOP from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In return, IHOP is asking customers to donate to one of its charity partners as IHOP works towards increasing its current total of $30 million in donations since 2006 to children and families in need.

"For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve. IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways," said Darren Rebelez, President of IHOP.