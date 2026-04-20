IKEA pop-up store opening at Great Lakes Crossing this summer

(WXYZ) — IKEA announced it is opening a second location in Michigan – a pop-up store at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

According to IKEA, this store will be different than the warehouse in Canton, and will be a new format location that is focused on increasing accessibility and meeting customers.

The store will be 4,500-square feet and will feature more than 500 products for immediate takeaway. Online shoppers can also pick up items, and people can meet with employees to help plan their rooms.

“We’re thrilled to welcome customers to IKEA Auburn Hills early this summer,” said Heather Spatz, Market Manager. “This pop-up store with pick-up is a different format than our traditional IKEA stores, designed specifically to bring our signature style closer to the community. By adding this location to the market, we’re making IKEA more accessible, more convenient, and always affordable for the many.”