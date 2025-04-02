'I'm going to fight.' Man severely injured when hit by elderly driver talks about recovery journey

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A devastating car crash involving an elderly driver left a Canton man with life-altering injuries.

The road to recovery is marked by many steps, and for Garrett Biesiadecki, each step feels like a mile.

“I don’t want to do this, but they make me fight,” Biesiadecki said through tears while pointing to his trainers at Team Rehab in Livonia. “I want to keep going.”

The 52-year-old concrete worker lost his leg and nearly his life and livelihood when an SUV barreled into him while he was on a job in Canton last September.

Biesiadecki spent the past several months in grueling physical therapy as he adjusts to life as an amputee.

“This is the beginner,” Biesieadecki said, pointing to his prosthetic leg. “Supposedly tomorrow I‘m going to get my updated one, because this hurts real bad.”

Extended interview: 'I'm going to fight.' Man hit by elderly driver talks about recovery journey

The woman behind the wheel, 81-year-old Judy Kamm, first struck that garage before coming through a backyard, hitting Garrett, and then striking a house.

“I remember laying on the ground, looking at my leg,” Biesieadecki said.

Biesieadecki was losing blood and fast. He believes he would’ve died had a nurse who lives nearby not come to his aid, using a shoelace as a tourniquet.

“She said, ‘I’m sorry about this, but this is gonna,’ whoosh to the tourniquet. And then she said, ‘I’m really sorry about this, but you’re not gonna die on my watch.’ Went to my artery and grabbed it, and I screamed so loud, and I passed out,” Biesieadecki said.

Biesieadecki spent a month in the hospital—his left leg amputated. His body broken.

Kamm was charged with reckless driving and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function—both misdemeanors. Her lawyer declined to comment, saying he still needed to review the case.

Michigan has no restrictions on elderly drivers, but State Senator Rosemary Bayer is considering legislation to change that, in hopes of protecting both elderly drivers and other motorists.

Democratic leader Ranjeev Puri from Canton released a statement saying:

It goes without saying that it is incredibly unfortunate for anyone injured in these car accidents or anyone hurt in a car accident, for that matter. As state representatives, we are here to uplift the will of the people and keep people safe, and I take that responsibility seriously. There are always important factors to consider when placing age qualifiers and other such limitations in the law; however, it is essential to consider that older folks need to get around just like anyone else. It is important to support all sorts of transportation forms and options, so when elderly individuals and their families decide that it is time to stop driving.

“Everyone is running, running over people, and it’s gotta stop. This has gotta stop somehow, and it’s terrible what people are going through,” Biesiadecki said.

Meanwhile, Biesiadecki is hoping his rehab will allow him to get back to work and help run Action Concrete, the family business.

“My dad was born and raised a Marine; he brought me up as a Marine, so you fight, and I’m going to fight. Fight like he fought, and I’m not going to give up,” Biesiadecki said.

